Assamese Actress Nandini Kashyap Detained in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case Involving Student

GUWAHATI, JULY 30: Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been arrested by police in a series of hit-and-run accidents that resulted in the death of 21-year-old student Samiul Haque of Nalbari Polytechnic on July 25. The accident has invoked widespread anger and demands for justice throughout the state.

Based on reports, Kashyap was arrested on Tuesday evening from a rehearsal hall at Rajdhani Theatre in North Guwahati. She was then brought to the All Women Police Station at Panbazar for interrogation. Although no formal arrest has been made yet, police did confirm that she has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The eyewitnesses have reported that Samiul was struck by a speeding car, which was allegedly driven by Kashyap. He was left critically injured and died four days later at Apollo Hospital. The All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) has lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, seeking stern legal action against the culprits.

Samiul, who was hardworking and dedicated, was earning a living for his family through night jobs while continuing his studies. His premature death has become a symbol of crushed dreams of many youths in Assam. His relatives, whose lives were left shattered by the tragedy, have called on authorities to deliver justice and bring the culprits to book.

The incident has set off a series of protests in the state. Student unions and civil society groups have protested for an open and prompt inquiry. As backlash mounts, Rajdhani Theatre, where Kashyap had been associated with the theatre for two years on a contractual basis, has decided to end her contract to safeguard the reputation and productions of the theatre.

Assamese film industry members have also reacted to the incident. Actor Ravi Sarma, who worked with Kashyap in the movie Rudra, posted his condolences on social media, saying, “The untimely demise of Samiul Haque saddened me a lot. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this very tough time.” Kashyap had played a supporting role in Rudra, where actors Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Archita Agarwal also worked.

Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation, which includes reviewing CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence. Although investigators have not officially confirmed if Kashyap was driving the vehicle, sources suggest that legal proceedings may soon follow based on the outcome of the inquiry.

