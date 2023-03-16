Assam’s 1st Budget Of Amrit Kaal To Fulfill New Assam’s Aspirations: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 16: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today tweeted that the very first budget of Assam of Amrit Kaal will fulfill all the aspirations of a New Assam. The fresh budget will also prioritize the dreams of the neediest sections of society in the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that the latest budget will not only reinforce the developmental trajectory foundation but also will make the state an integral contributor to the growth of the entire country.

Earlier today, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog, who is presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, announced a brief of infrastructural projects that were undertaken by the Indian government to be completed during this year.

The minister stated that projects worth Rs 10,000 crores under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) were initiated to strengthen infrastructures in transport, tourism, education, and other social sectors. The finance minister also announced some important flyovers proposed for construction across the state.

Neog elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She further informed that the special focus had been on the education sector and the eradication of poverty.