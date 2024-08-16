Assam’s GMCH Inaugurates Aadhaar Seva Kendra to Facilitate Newborn Aadhaar

HT Digital

August 16, Friday: In a significant move to streamline the process of Aadhaar enrollment, the Assam government has inaugurated a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The center, inaugurated by Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, aims to facilitate the Aadhaar registration of newborns before they leave the hospital premises.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra will enable parents to complete the essential documentation for their newborns efficiently, providing a one-stop solution for Aadhaar enrollment and updates. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to simplify the Aadhaar process and ensure that every child is registered at birth.

The center at GMCH is equipped to handle various Aadhaar-related services, ensuring that parents can access the necessary facilities without the need to visit multiple locations. This is a part of the state government’s efforts to provide comprehensive and accessible services to its residents​.