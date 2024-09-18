Assam’s Youth to Benefit from New Aviation Agreements: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced new aviation agreements that aim to provide significant opportunities for the state’s youth. During a public address, the Chief Minister highlighted how these agreements will foster growth in the aviation sector while creating jobs and skill development opportunities for young people in Assam.

The agreements, signed between the Assam government and various aviation training institutes, are expected to revolutionize the employment landscape in the state. Sarma emphasized that the aviation industry offers tremendous potential, not only in terms of job creation but also in developing technical and operational skills that are highly in demand.

He stated, “Assam’s youth will soar to new heights with the opportunities created through these agreements. We are committed to providing avenues for skill development and employment in one of the most dynamic sectors in the world.”

The new aviation initiatives will focus on training young individuals in various aspects of aviation, including airport management, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and other critical services. These agreements are expected to attract both domestic and international airlines, enhancing connectivity in the Northeast while positioning Assam as a hub for aviation training and employment.

Sarma also mentioned that the state government is working to ensure that these opportunities reach youth in rural and remote areas, bridging the urban-rural divide in access to employment.

This move is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to uplift the state’s economic prospects by investing in high-potential sectors like aviation. With this initiative, the government aims to prepare the next generation of Assam’s workforce for global opportunities, while contributing to the region’s overall economic growth.