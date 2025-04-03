38 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 3, 2025
type here...

Tensions Rise at Assam-Arunachal Border After Machete Attack on Vendor

Arun Hazarika was rushed to TRIHMS Hospital, where he is receiving medical care for his critical head injuries.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 3: Tensions escalated at Banderdewa, the border town separating Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, following a violent attack on an Assamese fish vendor. The incident, which has sparked concerns over inter-state relations, occurred when a local man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly assaulted the vendor with a machete (dao) after being denied free fish.

- Advertisement -

According to preliminary reports, the assailant, identified as Phassang Niya (56) from Pallang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey District, approached vendors at Banderdewa Market demanding 3 kg of fish without payment.

Related Posts:

When his request was refused, he reportedly brandished a machete and attacked fish vendor Arun Hazarika, inflicting severe injuries on his head and face. The accused also assaulted another vendor, Utpal Das, who sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

Following the attack, Arun Hazarika was rushed to TRIHMS Hospital, where he is receiving medical care for his critical head injuries. Complainant Utpal Das was also examined at the same hospital for minor wounds. The shocking incident prompted law enforcement to take swift action, leading to the immediate detention of the accused by Arunachal Pradesh Police.

A case (BDW/PS/C.No. 29/2025 U/S 118(2) BNS) was registered at Banderdewa Police Station based on a written complaint filed by Utpal Das. Law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further unrest.

- Advertisement -

The attack has raised concerns about potential communal tensions between residents on both sides of the border. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies have urged people to remain calm and exercise caution while passing through the area.

The Assam administration has also stepped in, appealing for restraint and assuring the public that justice will be served. Officials have confirmed that the accused is in custody and that legal proceedings are underway.

SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, has called on residents of both states to maintain peace and harmony, emphasizing that law enforcement is actively working to ensure order. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent any escalation of tensions, with further updates on the investigation expected soon.

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Landslide in Anjaw District Disrupts Transport, Blocks Army Convoys

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British