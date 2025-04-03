Tensions Rise at Assam-Arunachal Border After Machete Attack on Vendor

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 3: Tensions escalated at Banderdewa, the border town separating Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, following a violent attack on an Assamese fish vendor. The incident, which has sparked concerns over inter-state relations, occurred when a local man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly assaulted the vendor with a machete (dao) after being denied free fish.

According to preliminary reports, the assailant, identified as Phassang Niya (56) from Pallang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey District, approached vendors at Banderdewa Market demanding 3 kg of fish without payment.

When his request was refused, he reportedly brandished a machete and attacked fish vendor Arun Hazarika, inflicting severe injuries on his head and face. The accused also assaulted another vendor, Utpal Das, who sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

Following the attack, Arun Hazarika was rushed to TRIHMS Hospital, where he is receiving medical care for his critical head injuries. Complainant Utpal Das was also examined at the same hospital for minor wounds. The shocking incident prompted law enforcement to take swift action, leading to the immediate detention of the accused by Arunachal Pradesh Police.

A case (BDW/PS/C.No. 29/2025 U/S 118(2) BNS) was registered at Banderdewa Police Station based on a written complaint filed by Utpal Das. Law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further unrest.

The attack has raised concerns about potential communal tensions between residents on both sides of the border. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies have urged people to remain calm and exercise caution while passing through the area.

The Assam administration has also stepped in, appealing for restraint and assuring the public that justice will be served. Officials have confirmed that the accused is in custody and that legal proceedings are underway.

SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, has called on residents of both states to maintain peace and harmony, emphasizing that law enforcement is actively working to ensure order. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent any escalation of tensions, with further updates on the investigation expected soon.