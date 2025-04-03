38 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 3, 2025
NH-115 Upgradation Approved to Boost Assam-Arunachal Connectivity

This crucial infrastructure project will enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation in the northeastern region.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI: The Government of India has approved the upgradation of the existing National Highway 115 (NH-115) from a 2-lane configuration to a 2-lane road with a paved shoulder. This crucial infrastructure project will enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation in the northeastern region.

The project will cover the stretch from km 44.369 to km 54.806, extending from the end of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge approach at Islampur to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Outpost at Shantipur in Tinsukia District, Assam. This development is expected to significantly improve travel conditions for commuters and boost economic activities in the region.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has granted financial approval for the project, which will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. The total sanctioned cost amounts to Rs. 50.43 crore, covering agency charges and other associated expenses. The project received its approval following a proposal from the Chief Engineer (NH), PWD, Assam, dated February 5, 2025.

Funding for the project has been structured across multiple financial years. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Rs. 48.80 crore has been allocated for pre-construction activities, ensuring that necessary groundwork is completed before full-scale execution.

The maintenance phase, scheduled between 2026 and 2029, has been assigned Rs. 1.17 crore, bringing the total project cost to Rs. 50.43 crore. The financial expenditure for this initiative will be debited to NH(O)-NE, under Demand No. 86 of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for the financial year 2024-25.

With an expected phased completion by 2025-26, the NH-115 upgradation project aims to strengthen regional road infrastructure, ensuring improved safety and efficient transportation. Authorities have emphasized that the project will not only enhance road conditions but also contribute to economic and social development in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The implementation of the project will adhere strictly to the technical guidelines and work sanction letter issued for execution.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
