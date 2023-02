HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Feb 27: Dilip Kr Das, the assistant BDO of Kapili block died on Thursday due to pressure stroke. He was 59. The deceased Dilip Kr Das, on his way home from his duty at the Bhurabandha block, got unwell and was immediately admitted to GMCH.

He breathed his last while he was being treated at GMCH. He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives. Das was a resident of Satgaon, Charaibahi village.