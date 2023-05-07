Awareness Programme Against Drugs Abuse Held In Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, MAY 6: An awareness programme on drugs abuse was organised at Govt HS & MP School and Kokrajhar Girls HS School on Saturday in Kokrajhar to create awareness against drugs abuse among the students and young generations.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of students from various schools including Govt HS & MP School participated in the programme which was organised jointly by department of Education of government of Bodoland Territorial Region and Bodoland Development Foundation (BDF).

Dr Wassim Akhtar Bari, health manager of Kokrajhar Cancer Centre, Dr Bihung Brahma, asst professor, CIT of Kokrajhar, Rakhao Basumatary, principal of Kokrajhar Govt HS & MP School graced the occasion as resource persons in the event.

Dr Bari has highlighted about the bad affect of drugs abuse in human life. He said that drugs abuse cases have become social issues in today’s juncture as many people have reported drugs addiction.

- Advertisement -

He has urged the students and young generations to avoid the tendency of drugs abuse and come forward to make drugs free society in days to come.

Dr Bari has lauded the organisers and government of Bodoland Territorial Region for initiating awareness campaign against the drugs abuse across the region.