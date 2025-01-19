Awareness programme on road safety

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: A special awareness programme was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kamrup (Metro) in association with district administration as well as transport department at Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati on Saturday.

The programme was organised as part of the National Road Safety Week from January 17 to 23 aiming to raise awareness about road safety and reduce accidents.

Promathesh Chakraborty, deputy director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, explained the purpose of the programme, highlighting the importance of road safety and the need to follow traffic rules.

The programme featured various events, including a quiz competition, essay writing, and painting contests, all focused on road safety.

A street play and a mime show were also performed to convey the importance of road safety.

Additional district commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Ajit Kumar Sarma, and other distinguished guests, including Guwahati Municipal Corporation ward Councillor Ratna Singh, assistant commissioner of transport department Gautam Das, and associate professor of Arya Vidyapeeth College Dr Papari Devi, Dr Sewabrata Baruah, professor Bholanath Baruah College, addressed the gathering.

They emphasized the need to follow traffic rules, such as wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding speeding, and not using mobile phones while driving. They also highlighted the importance of creating awareness about road safety among students, youth, and the general public.

The programme was attended by over 500 students, youth, and volunteers. The Nehru Yuva Kendra’s District Youth Officer, Chayan Suklabaidya, thanked the guests and participants, and announced that the awareness program would continue until January 23, 2025, across various locations in Guwahati, a press note added.