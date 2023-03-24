Awareness programme on transgender community rights

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23: A day long awareness programme on rights and privileges of transgender community in Assam was held on Wednesday with stakeholders of Sontipur district. The programme was organised by the directorate of social justice and empowerment in collaboration with the district social welfare office at the conference hall of the O/O chief executive officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad.

During the programme discussions were held on the concepts of transgender and transgender community of Assam: stigma and harassment faced by them; mental health and emotional well being of transgender people; Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, Assam State Policy for Transgenders 2020.

The programme was held in the presence of president, zila parishad, CEO zila parishad among others.