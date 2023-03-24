24 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

Awareness programme on transgender community rights

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23: A day long awareness programme on rights and privileges of transgender community in Assam was held on Wednesday with stakeholders of Sontipur district. The programme was organised by the directorate of social justice and empowerment in collaboration with the district social welfare office at the conference hall of the O/O chief executive officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad.

- Advertisement -

During the programme discussions were held on the concepts of transgender and transgender community of Assam: stigma and harassment faced by them; mental health and emotional well being of transgender people; Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, Assam State Policy for Transgenders 2020.

The programme was held in the presence of president, zila parishad, CEO zila parishad among others.

Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Most Beautiful Highways in India
Most Beautiful Highways in India
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs Most Beautiful Highways in India An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu