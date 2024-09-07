27 C
B & A Limited sponsors Lions Club’s ‘Roti Van’ initiative in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 6: B & A Limited, formerly Barooah and Associates, a tea company promoted by Hemendra Prasad Barooah (late), a pioneer of the Assam tea industry, has come forward to sponsor the ‘Roti Van’ initiative run by the Lions Club of Jorhat for two days a week under its flagship programme ‘Relieving the Hunger’.

It may be mentioned here that under the ‘Roti Van’ initiative of the Lions Club of Jorhat, launched in June this year, poor people and also attendants of JMCH patients are served two rotis along with sabji free daily in the town and on the outskirts, with the food being served from a mobile van in which an automatic roti-maker machine is installed.

Amitabh Barooah, chairman of the committee of the club that runs the roti van initiative, said that from Friday, B & A Ltd has started its sponsorship of the roti van initiative and will continue the funding for two days (Friday & Saturday) a week for a year.

Barooah said that the deputy MD of B & A Limited, DJ Dowerah, handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs as the first installment to the president of the Lions Club of Jorhat, Dr Dilip Patgiri, at the office of the tea company here in the presence of club members and company officials on Friday.

