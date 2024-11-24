17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Bamboo suppliers of Chinthong asks KAAC to allow movements of heavy trucks

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

BAITHALANGSO, Nov 23:  Bamboo suppliers of Chinthong, Amri and Duar-Amla of West Karbi Anglong have asked Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to allow the movement of heavy trucks inside West Karbi Anglong.

Earlier, KAAC has banned the movement of heavy trucks with more than 6 wheels laden with heavy materials like stone, sand, bamboo and other items.

 “The principal secretary, KAAC, is hereby pleased to restrict movement of heavy trucks with more than 6 wheels laden with heavy materials like stones, sand, bamboo on state PWD roads, Council PWD and rural roads under the jurisdiction of Umpanai Road Division,” an order issued dated November 8, 2024 said.

Reacting on the order, the Chinthong, Amri, Duar-Amla Bamboo Association in a press conference held at Baithalangso, has appealed to KAAC to withdraw the order in the interest of bamboo suppliers and other businesses.

One of the bamboo suppliers Robison Tisso speaking on behalf of the association said KAAC restriction on movement of six wheeled and above trucks for carrying of sand, bamboo and stones from Chinthong, Amri and Duar-Amla areas of West Karbi Anglong is hampering bamboo supply.

“Long haul trucks with more than six wheels are needed for supply of bamboo as it has more load capacity. The restriction on the movement of trucks is not only affecting the bamboo suppliers, but sand and stone as well. We appeal to KAAC authority to withdraw the order in the interest of bamboo suppliers,” Tisso said.

