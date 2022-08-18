Ban On Illegal Coal Mining In Dibrugarh TE

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 17: The Dibrugarh district administration on Wednesday imposed a ban on illegal coal mining at the Tarajan tea estate in Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh district.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Biswajit Pegu in an order imposed restriction on illegal coal mining at the tea estate under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Tarajan tea estate is situated behind the Tarajan hills, 5-km northeast of the Tipam-Deosali hill range.

“It appears that a sensitive law and order situation is prevailing in the Tarajan tea estate in Dibrugarh district. Owing to illegal coal mining/rat-hole mining of coal, there is likelihood of breach of law and order, peace and tranquility and also damage to life and property. Hence, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 CrPC promulgate the prohibitory order on illegal coal mining/rat-hole mining of coal in the area. Any violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC,” the order signed by the deputy commissioner mentioned.