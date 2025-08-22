Bangladeshi elements trying to weaken Chicken’s Neck: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that a section of Bangladeshi fundamentalists was trying to “provoke” some Indian citizens who migrated from the neighbouring country years ago in an attempt to weaken the Chicken’s Neck corridor, which connects Northeast India with the rest of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma claimed that a “larger game plan” is going on in the border areas, especially Dhubri district, to remind people of their “originality”.

- Advertisement -

“The situation in Dhubri is concerning, as a section of Bangladeshi fundamentalists is trying to provoke locals and encourage them to show allegiance to Bangladesh, despite having migrated from there long ago,” he added.

The CM said most of the people living in and around the Chicken’s Neck originally migrated from Bangladesh and later took Indian citizenship on the basis of the cut-off year of their arrival.

“Some elements are trying to remind these people about their originality and provoke them. This is going to be a very serious security threat in the days to come. It is a very vulnerable situation in Dhubri,” he added.

Sarma pointed out that Dhubri has seen wall graffiti, leaflet distribution, and now phone calls to locals urging loyalty to Bangladesh, where arms training camps are reportedly operating across the border.

- Advertisement -

“I always say the people of the Northeast, Assam, and West Bengal are living on a plate of fire. The next 20 years will be extremely critical. You may not see their true mindset in normal times, but in the event of a war or crisis with Bangladesh, their loyalty will be tested,” he added.

Sarma raised concerns about Indian citizens who originally migrated from Mymensingh in Bangladesh, questioning where their loyalties would lie in the event of a conflict between the two countries.

“We have reports that now people in Dhubri are getting phone calls. These are not ordinary phone calls. These are all part of a game plan to weaken the Chicken’s Neck. We are entering a danger zone due to inaction of previous governments,” he added. (PTI)