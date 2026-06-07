Beef incident at Goalpara School: Condemnation pouring in

HT Correspondent

GOALPARA, June 6: A controversy has surfaced at Krishnai Habraghat High School in Goalpara district following allegations that five students brought beef in their lunch boxes to the school premises and attempted to share it with two students belonging to the Hindu community.

- Advertisement -

The matter reportedly came to the attention of the school authorities, triggering concern among parents and local residents.

Following the incident, the parents of the two students lodged a complaint at Krishnai Police Station seeking a detailed investigation.

On Saturday, Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, Senior Superintendent of Police Navaneet Mahanta and Inspector of Schools Khirush Missong visited the school to assess the situation.

The officials interacted with local residents, school authorities and other stakeholders to gather information regarding the allegations.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the District Commissioner directed the Inspector of Schools to enforce restrictions on non-vegetarian food items in tiffin boxes for high school students, with eggs being the only exception.

He said the police inquiry was progressing and that appropriate action would be taken once the investigation was completed.

The DC also instructed teachers to remain vigilant to prevent recurrence of such incidents and suggested regular checking of students’ tiffin boxes.

Speaking to the media, SSP Navaneet Mahanta said the police were examining all aspects of the case.

- Advertisement -

“We are looking into the matter thoroughly. The investigation is ongoing, and once it is completed, the actual sequence of events will become clear. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

Meanwhile, several organisations have condemned the alleged incident and demanded strict action if any wrongdoing is established.

The district administration also expressed concern over the role of parents in sending such food items with students. Residents from different communities have urged the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and ensure that appropriate action is taken based on the facts that emerge.