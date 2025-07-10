BJP Backs Assam Evictions, Blames Congress for Encroachments

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 10: As part of continued eviction campaigns throughout Assam against suspected illegal intrusions over government and forest land, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed full support for the drive. BJP spokesperson Pankaj Borbora on July 9 released a statement saying that the government’s campaign will not just continue but escalate in the coming days.

Borbora claimed that large tracts of reserved and forest land all over the state have been taken over by what he called “illegal infiltrators of East Bengal origin.” He added that these intrusions, especially in vulnerable zones, cause a grave threat to the Assamese people. “Under the guidance of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government has started a strong and legally valid eviction drive—an effort wholeheartedly supported by the BJP,” he stated.

Criticizing previous Congress governments, Borbora accused them of settling infiltrators on protected lands for vote-bank politics and appeasement. In contrast, he said, the BJP is committed to reclaiming the land for the indigenous Assamese population. Referring to a recent eviction operation in Dhubri’s Chapar area that cleared over 3,500 bighas of land, Borbora accused Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi of inciting violence and siding with Bangladeshi-origin settlers. His move revealed his partiality towards Bangladeshi intruders,” Borbora said, blaming both Gogoi and Congress for being opposed to legal eviction drives for political reasons.

The statement also emphasized violent resistance in eviction operations, such as attempts on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s life and police personnel attacks. Borbora attributed these events to “instigation by Akhil Gogoi and the Congress’s appeasement policy.” Despite such challenges, he added, the government is not deterred and will continue with more operations. Another important eviction drive is planned on July 10 in the Paikan forest region of Goalpara district.

Borbora highlighted that the bulk of the encroachments were made under Congress rule and were from settlers of East Bengali origin. He maintained that the BJP aims to render Assam illegal encroachment-free and safeguard the cultural and demographic identity of the khilonjiya (indigenous) people. “This campaign is being conducted in complete conformity with the instructions of the Supreme Court and within strict legal and constitutional guidelines,” he said.

Referring to earlier incidents like the so-called encroachment of Satra land and the killing of a Satradhikar (head priest), Borbora charged Congress and left-liberal parties with keeping quiet at that time, only to now organize themselves against evictions for electoral reasons. “Wherever eviction drives are organized—be it in Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dhubri, or Goalpara—the opposition parties attempt to incite settlers and instigate unrest,” BJP’s spokesperson said.

Reiterating the party’s stand, Borbora stated that the BJP will remain with the government’s steps to safeguard Assam’s soil and its people. “We will strongly resist the Congress and its constituents’ vote-bank politics with infiltrators. Justice and security for the indigenous people of Assam are our topmost priority,” he summed up.