BJP calls for removal of CEM Debolal Gorlosa

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 8: The main streets of Haflong turned into a battleground of slogans on Wednesday as hundreds of BJP leaders and workers demand to remove the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa.

The protesters accused Gorlosa of autocratic governance and chanted slogans like “BJP Zindabad,” “Narendra Modi Zindabad,” and “Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Zindabad.” The protestors also handed over a memorandum to the administration and party high command, calling for his immediate removal to safeguard the BJP’s reputation in the region.

One protester strongly criticised Gorlosa’s administration in Dima Hasao district and sought his immediate removal from the post.

“He must be removed from his post for the good of the party,” the protester said.

The rebellion within the BJP has reportedly been simmering for some time, with growing dissatisfaction over Gorlosa’s leadership. Since the start of the New Year, dissident BJP leaders, activists, and supporters have intensified their protests.

The massive gathering reportedly involved thousands of BJP workers, effectively bringing Haflong town to a standstill.

While addressing reporters, BJP dissident leader and former NCHAC Executive Member (EM) from Langting constituency Golonjo Thaosen, along with BJP leader Jaydesh Phanglo, claimed that around 15,000 party members and supporters participated in the protest.

“If Debolal Gorlosa is not removed, we will escalate our agitation and stage demonstrations near the state BJP office,” Phanglo warned.