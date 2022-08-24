HPCF Organises Felicitation And Solidarity Meet  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 23: Felicitation-cum-solidarity cultural meet by Hill People Cultural Forum (HPCF); a conglomeration of 26 tribes and communities in Karbi Anglong for peace and cultural integrity was held at Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall here on Sunday evening.

Attending as the chief guest, the chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said the HPCF is a perfect platform for building peace and working together.

The CEM said, “The HPCF is a platform where all tribes and communities are represented. The effort the organisation is taking to build peace and promote the culture of every tribe and community is appreciable. The cultural exchange programme has given them a platform to showcase their rich culture. This peace and cultural exchange should also be organised at Guwahati Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to show others that in Karbi Anglong there is peace and unity among all. It should also be hosted in Delhi to show that there is peace and cultural integrity of tribes and communities.”

The CEM expressed his interest to support the HPCF in organising solidarity cultural meet at various levels.

Ronghang also said HPCF is the only platform where different tribes and communities have representation and the organisation can take up issues relating to Karbi Anglong.

In the meeting HPCF announced CEM Ronghang as the chief adviser of HPCF. On the occasion, the CEM and MP Horen Sing Bey released HPCF souvenir ‘The Voice of Hill People’.

HPCF chairman Laichan Engleng said the HPCF has accepted the proposal of CEM on hosting the solidarity cultural meet at higher levels and expressed his gratitude to the CEM for his support.

Earlier in the morning, the flag of HPCF was hoisted by the chairman, Laichan Engleng, followed by lighting of candles by the CEM.

The HPCF also felicitated CEM Ronghang for his doctorate degree, his wife, the first lady of Karbi Anglong, Kache Teronpi; MP Horensing Bey, MLAs, MACs, signatories by six armed organisations in MoS, 2021, DC and SP.

Later a cultural demonstration by 26 tribes and communities was performed. The tribes and communities were: Karbi, Dimasa, Naga Rengma, Kuki, Assamese (Ahom), Tiwa, Garo, Bodo, Khasi, Man-Tai Speaking), Hmar, Chakma, Mech Kachari, Sakachep, Adivasi, Gorkha, Jaintia, Mizo, Nongtung Kharwang, Manipuri (Meitei), Bengali, Bhojpuri, Marwari, etc.

Adviser, HPCF and MAC Phenpiga Rengma, vice chairman, HPCF, Tongthang Touthang, etc., were present at the programme.