BJP takes out ‘Dhanyabad Gyapan’ rally in Jorhat to laud anti-encroachment drive

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 15: The Jorhat district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a ‘Dhanyabad Gyapan’ (thanksgiving) programme, taking out a massive procession from the Jorhat Stadium to express support for the state government’s ongoing anti-encroachment efforts.

Organised under the aegis of the State BJP unit, the rally witnessed a large turnout of party workers and supporters, including a significant number of women.

Participants held banners and chanted slogans in praise of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led government for its “bold policy” against illegal encroachments, particularly those allegedly involving Bangladeshi migrants.

Raising slogans such as “BJP Zindabad” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma Zindabad”, the processionists called for intensified eviction drives across the state.

They claimed that over one lakh bighas of various categories of government land had been reclaimed from encroachers over the past four years, which they described as a crucial step to protect the rights, identity, and culture of Assam’s indigenous communities.

Senior BJP leaders including former Assam Assembly Speaker and Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, newly appointed Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Rana Goswami, and Jorhat district BJP president Santanu Puzari, who also heads AIIDC, joined the procession and addressed the gathering at the Jorhat Stadium.

In a statement, BJP leaders said the campaign was aimed at showing solidarity with the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s efforts to safeguard public land and assert the rights of indigenous people in the face of demographic threats.