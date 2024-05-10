BJP To Win 13 Seats In Assam : Bhabesh Kalita

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 9: Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Thursday claimed that the saffron party will win at least 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“In Dibrugarh and Kaziranga parliamentary constituencies, the BJP candidates will win with huge margins. Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur and Sonitpur seats, there was practically no opposition,” Kalita told reporters in Guwahati.

Kalita also asserted that although a section of political watchers was claiming of a close contest in Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, but the BJP will win it comfortably.

“Opposition was enthusiastic about a undercurrent in the favour of Congress party in Jorhat. However, it was only Modi wave acted in Assam. The BJP candidate Topon Gogoi will defeat Gaurav Gogoi there,” he added.

The senior BJP leader also asserted that in the second phase of polls, the opposition candidates failed to give a fight in Silchar, Diphu and Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seats.

“Although Nagaon and Karimganj Lok Sabha seats have different political dynamics, we will be successful to win these seats. We are expecting close contests there,” he added.

According to Kalita, the BJP-led alliance will win three out of four seats that went to the polls in the third phase of elections in Assam.

He stated, “In the Dhubri LS seat, we will not be able to win,”

The Assam BJP president also claimed that many opposition party offices will be shut down once the results are announced on June 4.