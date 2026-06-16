Black panther seen for first time at Assam’s Dulung Reserve Forest

GUWAHATI, June 15: A black panther has been sighted for the first time at Dulung Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

“A rare and remarkable sighting for Assam’s wildlife. For the first time, a Black Panther has been captured on a camera trap in Lakhimpur’s Dulung Reserve Forest,” he said in a post on X.

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Sarma asserted that the presence of this elusive predator highlights the ecological significance of Assam’s reserve forests.

The development also reflects the success of sustained conservation efforts in protecting Assam’s wildlife habitats, he added. (PTI)