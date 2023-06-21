Bodies Recovered In Bokajan

BOKAJAN: In a tragic incident, two male dead bodies were discovered in separate locations on Tuesday morning. The first body was found at Laharijhan Dudu Colony Tea Estate in Dudu colony Tila Basti, while the second body was discovered in a paddy field at Dudera Tila Basti Shanti Gaon. Upon receiving the information, the SDPO Bokajan and SDO (Civil) Bokajan were immediately informed.

The local police, led by the officer-in-charge, along with SI (P) Swmdwn Swargiary, ASI Tikaram Bharari, and other staff, swiftly reached the respective spots. The Executive Magistrate Bokajan also arrived at the scene and conducted an inquest on the unidentified male body found at the Laharijhan Dudu Colony Tea Estate.

The body was then transferred to the PS campus for post-mortem examination at Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Simultaneously, another report came in regarding the second male body found in the paddy field of Dudera Tila Basti Shanti Gaon. The SDPO Bokajan and Executive Magistrate were immediately informed.

The police, accompanied by SI (P) Swmdwn Swargiary and available staff, rushed to the location. After completing the necessary procedures, the Executive Magistrate conducted an inquest on the identified male body, identified as Burhan Ali, aged approximately 23 years, son of Late Fakkar Uddin from Dudera Tila Basti Shanti Gaon, PS-Khatkhati, Dist-Karbi Anglong, Assam.

Both the identified and unidentified bodies were transported to Diphu Medical College and Hospital, accompanied by all relevant documents. A request for the preservation of the unidentified body for 72 hours has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Diphu. The situation is currently under control, and investigations are ongoing.