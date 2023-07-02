Bodoland Science Education Programme launched in Chirang 

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 1: Assam minister for Science & Technology department, Keshab Mahanta, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro ceremonially launched the Bodoland Science Education Programme (Gyan Swrang Bithankhi) at a programme held at RCCC Auditorium Hall, IOCL Bongaigaon on Friday amidst huge presence of students and teachers of science background.

The event has been initiated by department of education of Bodoland Territorial Region in partnership with Agastya International Foundation & supported by Infosys Foundation that emphasised for creating healthy educational environment in the field of science.

During the programme, minister Mahanta and CEM Boro also flagged off Mobile Outreach Units, comprising of 9 Mobile Science Labs (MSL) & 18 Lab on a Bike (LOB) which will provide access to hands-on experiential science education to children & teachers at government schools in the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region. Further, he felicitated the newly appointed Science instructors on the occasion.

CEM Boro while highlighting the newly launched Bodoland Science Education Programme, said that the programme has been stepping to explore science education across the Bodoland region.

He said that the government of BTR is working dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the educational environment since its inception.

“The programme will be benefiting the students as well common masses in days to come”, Boro added.

In his speech, minister Mahanta said that today is the red letter day for the people of the region as the BTR government in partnership with Agastya International Foundation and Infosys Foundation ceremonially launched the Bodoland Science Education Programme amidst huge gathering.

He hailed the Science Education programme saying that the flagship programme called “Gyan Swrang Bithanki” has been continuing since 2021 under the initiative of BTR administration education department.

“The mobile lab and 40 trainers will be helpful to the students of BTR’s educational institutions in their pursuit of knowledge. I wish for the success of this academic improvement programme across the Bodoland region “, Mahanta added.

Among others, Sidli LAC MLA, Jayonta Basumatary, Capt Shanthi S

programme director – education, Infosys Foundation were also present.