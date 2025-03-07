Bodoland Tourism adopts Golagaon village

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: In a significant step towards sustainable tourism and community-driven development, Bodoland Tourism has adopted a village named Golagaon, located near the Manas National Park (Bansbari Range), an official statement said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The statement further said, “Under the leadership of CEM, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, the Government of BTR is committed to strengthening livelihoods and establishing the region as a key tourism destination”.

“Through strategic initiatives like village adoption, BTR continues to promote responsible tourism while preserving its rich natural and cultural heritage,” it added.

The adoption of the Golagaon Village was formally declared by EM, Tourism, Dharma Narayan Das, on National Tourism Day this year (January 25, 2025).

As part of this initiative, a 16-member team, comprising 11 men and 5 women, embarked on a one-day exposure visit to Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, renowned as Asia’s cleanest village on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The visit is being led by Sanat Kumar Mahanta, OSD, Bodoland Tourism.

“The exposure visit is designed to provide the team with valuable insights into best practices in cleanliness, sustainable tourism, and community-led conservation efforts,” the statement said.

The BTR government has been initiating various strategies to uplift the tourism industry in the region.

“The government of BTR has been emphasising for bringing a sustainable development and welfare across the Bodoland region in the field of Tourism, and accordingly several strategies have been initiated to uplift the tourism sector,” said a senior official.

- Advertisement -