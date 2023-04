HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 11: A body of two and half year old boy Rishabh Biswas was recovered from Jamuna River at around 9 am on Tuesday. He is S/o Rupam Biswas of Atigaon Jamunapar village under Bakaliaghat police station. Rishabh was missing since yesterday.

Villagers while searching for the boy and found his body in Jamuna River on Tuesday. Police have brought the body at Diphu Medical College & Hospital for postmortem.