Bokajan CHC receives donations from CCI

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, April 2: Under the initiative of Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI), Bokajan Community Health Centre (CHC) received donations including an Aqua Guard RO system, refrigerator, geyser, and ECG machines. These contributions were presented in the presence of SDMHO Dr Debojit Deori, Dr NC Dey, executive member of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad Jitu Phukon, and president of Karbi Students Association Bokajan District Committee Raju Engleng. It is noteworthy that CCI had also provided a year-long ration to 50 tuberculosis patients in Bokajan last year.