Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
Bongaigaon DTO Dipak Patowari Arrested in Guwahati on Corruption Charges

Dipak Patowari, District Transport Officer of Bongaigaon, was arrested in Guwahati on corruption charges, marking a significant crackdown on graft.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 9, Monday: Dipak Patowari, the District Transport Officer (DTO) of Bongaigaon, was arrested in Guwahati on corruption charges, adding another chapter to Assam’s ongoing battle against graft in public services. Patowari was apprehended by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday following a tip-off regarding his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

According to officials, Patowari was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a transport service provider. The arrest was part of a sting operation conducted by the vigilance team, which had been monitoring his activities for some time. Authorities stated that the arrest was made based on credible evidence of Patowari’s demand for illegal gratification in exchange for providing transport-related clearances.

The operation was executed under the supervision of senior officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, who emphasized their commitment to uprooting corruption in government offices. Following his arrest, Patowari was taken to the office of the anti-corruption bureau for interrogation, and a formal case has been registered against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The arrest has sent ripples through Assam’s administrative circles, highlighting the state government’s intensified efforts to ensure transparency and accountability among public officials. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has consistently reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, encouraging citizens to report any instances of bribery or malpractice.

This arrest comes amid a series of crackdowns on corrupt officials across Assam, as the government continues its drive to clean up the administration and restore public trust. Public responses have been mixed, with many lauding the authorities’ efforts while others call for broader structural reforms to combat corruption effectively.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
