Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha protests poor road conditions in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR, Aug 4: The Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Sivasagar committee, staged a protest on Thursday by blocking the Bar-ali road connecting Nazira with NH37 at Bhatiapar. The protest was in response to the long-standing neglect by the Lok Nirman department towards the people of Jaysagar, Bogeedoul, Salaguri, Mechagarh, and several other densely populated villages situated between Nazira and Jaysagar.

The condition of the Bar-ali road has deteriorated significantly, with craters and potholes making it difficult for commuters and vehicles to pass through. The road is currently being used by coal-loaded trucks from Nagaland and heavy vehicles of the ONGC, which further exacerbates the damage to the road.

The activists of the Yuva Mancha demanded urgent repairs to the road and raised slogans against the Sivasagar and Nazira MLAs, accusing them of showing complete indifference towards the plight of the general commuters and students who are severely affected by the poor road conditions.