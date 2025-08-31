24.7 C
British Museum to loan ‘Vrindavani Vastra’ to Assam in 2027: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30:  In a historic cultural development, the famed Vrindavani Vastra — a 16th-century silk textile created under the guidance of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva — will return to Assam on loan from the British Museum in London for an 18-month display in 2027, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the agreement followed years of persistent efforts and came with specific conditions laid down by the British Museum. Among them is the requirement of a state-of-the-art museum with advanced environmental and security measures to preserve the priceless textile during its stay in Assam.

 “The British Museum has agreed to loan the textile, provided that a museum meeting international standards is created. We have been striving for this moment for a long time, and today, we are moving towards realising our cherished dream,” Sarma said.

He added that the JSW Group has stepped in to build the proposed museum as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The state government has already allotted land for the project.

Officials of the British Museum had inspected existing museums in Assam but found none suitable for the delicate display. This led to the decision to construct a brand-new facility. The Chief Minister said he has written to the Centre seeking a “sovereign guarantee” — a formal assurance that the textile will be returned to the British Museum after 18 months without damage.

The Vrindavani Vastra depicts episodes from the life of Lord Krishna, interwoven with portions of Sankardeva’s devotional poetry. Commissioned by Koch king Nara Narayan in the 16th century, the textile is nearly 9.5 metres long and made of multiple silk drapes. Originally comprising 15 pieces, it was later assembled into one exhibit.

The artwork travelled from Assam to Tibet before being acquired by the British Museum in 1904. Considered a testament to Assam’s weaving tradition, the Vrindavani Vastra also reflects influences from diverse artistic styles.  “This is not just about a textile,” Sarma noted. “It is about reconnecting Assam with its cultural and spiritual heritage.”

