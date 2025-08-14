23.5 C
BTC admin flayed for poor execution of welfare schemes

CM announces plan to create micro tribal belts in 600 villages

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Undeterred by heavy rain, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia addressed a large gathering at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Kokrajhar’s Chandra Para playground on Wednesday.

The rally, organised under the Bonorgaon constituency of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), was part of the party’s push to strengthen its campaign ahead of the upcoming council polls.

Addressing the crowd, Sarma rejected claims that the BJP harbours anti-tribal sentiments.

He announced plans to establish Micro Tribal Belts and Blocks in 600 villages while assuring that the existing Tribal Belts and Blocks would remain intact.

“Even in our dreams, we don’t think of breaking Tribal Belts,” he declared.

The Chief Minister took aim at the current BTC administration, accusing it of funnelling government welfare benefits exclusively through Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs).

He pledged to reform VCDC policies to ensure that development initiatives reach all sections of society.

“There has been no proper implementation of welfare schemes in BTR. Everything is being routed only through VCDCs,” Sarma said, adding that a BJP-led council in Kokrajhar would deliver fair and inclusive growth.

Responding to questions from the media on the sidelines of the event, Sarma defended Saikia’s recent remarks on the Sixth Schedule and tribal land protections, stressing that the BJP government remains committed to safeguarding tribal interests.

He also moved to dispel public concerns over reports of increased charges for cancer treatment, clarifying that patients would not face any additional costs.

On confusion surrounding the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam health card schemes, he reiterated that the state would bear all expenses.

Reports of patients being asked to pay ₹10,000 in advance were, he said, the result of a procedural mistake, and no such payment was required.

The rally was attended by Minister Ashok Singhal, senior BJP leaders from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and a large turnout of supporters.

Party leaders claimed the BJP’s base in the region continues to grow, with even regional forces such as the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) recognising its rising political influence.

