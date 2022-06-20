BTR CEM Pramod Boro Expresses Serious Concern into Dholmara Incident

KOKRAJHAR: BTR CEM Pramod Boro has expressed his serious concern over the Dholmara Masjid incident in Kokrajhar district and asked the district administration and police administration, Kokrajhar to carry out a strict investigation into the incident.

Notably, some unknown miscreants have vandalised(partially) some running water tapes and ventilators inside the Dholmara Jame masjid complex early this morning at Dholmara Bazar area in Kokrajhar district.

As per a source from the caretaker of the Masjid, a group of 5-7 unknown miscreants entered the masjid early this morning around 2.30 am to 3.30 am and vandalised the running water tapes and some ventilators of the masjid.

Boro, who is also UPPL president while extending his serious concern into the masjid incident, condemned and asked the police administration to make a thorough investigation into the incident.

He has termed that the incident was perpetrated by some unknown miscreants who are involved in the anti-social activities.

” The vandalisation of some materials along the masjid is a serious concern and unacceptable moment as well condemnable. The involved culprits must be identified and punishable”, Boro said.

He has asked the police administration to identify the involved culprits with immediate steps and punished them.



” While the ongoing flash floods have been devastating and creating havoc across the state including BTR districts since a few days ago, some anti-social elements are trying to create a troublesome and chaotic environment among the peace-loving communities which is very much condemnable and an act of anti-social activities by miscreants.We( all communities) must come forward unitedly against the anti-social elements and identify the involved miscreants who are doing the anti-social activities in the region”, Boro said.

He said that the BTR government and UPPL party are committed to working for peace and harmony in the region and accordingly working towards integration building up among all sections of the communities.

He has humbly appealed to all sections of the communities to maintain peace and tranquillity in the society to make healthy welfare and development of the region.

Sidii MLA Jayanta Basumatary also visited the Dholmara Masjid incident to take stock of the incident and demanded immediate identification of the miscreants.

A delegation team comprising AAMSU, ABMSU, and NEMSU visited the Dholmara and took stock of the incident.

The student’s unions have demanded an immediate step of investigation into the incident and the arrest of the involved culprits.

Meanwhile, the police administration has started its investigation into the incident and measures have been initiated against the incident.

A strong security vigil has been made along the greater Dholmara area in the Kokrajhar district.