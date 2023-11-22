BTR govt celebrates thanksgiving ceremony marking three years of peace and progress

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 21: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government organised a grand thanksgiving ceremony at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Monday to celebrate three years of peace and progress. The event was attended by a massive gathering, acknowledging the success of the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in the BTR.

During the ceremony, gratitude was extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their unwavering support during the government formation and their continued commitment to the progress of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The celebration included virtual addresses by distinguished personalities, such as Rajmohan Gandhi (grandson of Mahatma Gandhi), Tapan Kumar Deka (IPS Director IB, Govt of India), Dr Niketu Iralu (statesman & peace activist), and Nitin Gokhale (strategic analyst). A spectacular display of torchlight illuminated the path to peace and progress in the BTR.

The event showcased multi-community cultural demonstrations, and prominent figures like Pramod Boro (chief executive member of BTR), Assam cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal and Urkhao Gwra Brahma, deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, and MLAs Lawrence Islary, Jiron Basumatary, and Joyanta Basumatary were in attendance.

CEM Pramod Boro expressed gratitude for the transformation of Bodoland from a region of violence and fear to one of peace and progress. He credited the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their efforts in ushering peace in the region.

Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma highlighted the successful completion of three years of the BTR government under the leadership of CEM Pramod Boro. He emphasised the instrumental role of PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in restoring peace to the region. Brahma expressed confidence in achieving new heights of progress and development under their visionary leadership.