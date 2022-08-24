32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...

BTR Govt to Appointments in Grade IV & Grade III Posts

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR,AUG 24: UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has been emphasizing for recruitment to fill up lying vacancies of Grade IV and Grade III posts in several departments within a short span of time.

Addressing the reporters today at a press conference held at BTR CEM’s conference hall in Kokrajhar today, BTR executive member Dr Nilut Swargiary and BTR MCLA Madhab Chetry informed that nearly 3000 posts of Grade IV and Grade III in several departments of BTR would be filled up within short period through the conduct of interview for recruitment.

- Advertisement -

The recruitment would be conducted by central recruitment board (CRB) of BTR government.They said that the BTR government so far prepared necessary strategies for recruitment for the Grade IV and Grade III posts in various departments.

They said that the present BTR government have made over 3000 appointments till date including teachers since it’s inception in the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Nabs Six Militants In Karbi Anglong, One Injured

The Hills Times - 0