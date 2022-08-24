BTR Govt to Appointments in Grade IV & Grade III Posts

KOKRAJHAR,AUG 24: UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has been emphasizing for recruitment to fill up lying vacancies of Grade IV and Grade III posts in several departments within a short span of time.

Addressing the reporters today at a press conference held at BTR CEM’s conference hall in Kokrajhar today, BTR executive member Dr Nilut Swargiary and BTR MCLA Madhab Chetry informed that nearly 3000 posts of Grade IV and Grade III in several departments of BTR would be filled up within short period through the conduct of interview for recruitment.

The recruitment would be conducted by central recruitment board (CRB) of BTR government.They said that the BTR government so far prepared necessary strategies for recruitment for the Grade IV and Grade III posts in various departments.

They said that the present BTR government have made over 3000 appointments till date including teachers since it’s inception in the region.