Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. honours Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath

Awarded ‘Best Homoeopathic Gastroenterologist’ at World Homeopathy Summit-2 in Dubai

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 17: Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath, a Homeopathic physician based in Morigaon, has been honoured with the Best Homoeopathic Gastroenterologist Award for his outstanding service to patients through Homeopathic medicine in the state. Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. presented this prestigious award to Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath at the World Homeopathy Summit-2 held in Burj Al Arab, Dubai, UAE on Wednesday.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath, a renowned Homeopathic practitioner since 1997, has not only treated patients but also engaged in charitable healthcare initiatives aimed at improving community health. He has participated in international medical seminars across various countries, contributing to the advancement of Homeopathic treatment.

The World Homeopathy Summit-2, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Homeopathic treatment for global diseases, brought together doctors practicing Homeopathic medicine from 20 countries worldwide. The summit was attended by notable figures such as Jonty Rhodes, South African cricket coach; Sanath Jayasuriya, former cricketer and Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka; Gary Smith, president and founder of Homeopathy London; Anupam Kher, actor; and Chris Gayle, Jamaican cricketer.

