Byatikram Organises Lecture Session At Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: With a view to inspire and encourage the people of Assam especially the youths, Byatikram MASDO had organised a motivational lecture session with Pratiksha Tondwalker. The session was held on Saturday at Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Panjabari, Guwahati.

The program was attended by dignitaries such as PVSLN Murty, chairman & managing director, NEDFI; Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh, Guwahati; Dinesh Shahra, entrepreneur; Manisha Hazarika, eminent singer and many others.

Dr. Saumen Bharatiya, president of Byatikram MASDO said, “It is really our honour and privilege to have such a dynamic personality with us to encourage the youths and I hope that this session would really help the students to build them up in a better way and push them to work dedicatedly.”

Speaking on the occasion, Pratiksha Pramod Tondwalker thanked the audience for the warm welcome and response that she received as soon as she reached Assam. Further, she narrated the journey of her struggle, self-belief and achievement with the students from various educational institutions. She also added saying that, “My visit to Assam would be worthy only if my journey of life could truly inspire people and the students to make them believe in themselves and help them to grow with time.”

She also thanked and appreciated Byatikram MASDO and the entire team for organising such a motivating session for the students and bestowed her warm wishes on the team to continue taking such initiatives in future.

Dinesh Shahra said that he was really very pleased and happy coming to Assam. He said, “I have always been fascinated by the art and culture of Assam and I feel blessed to witness the rich heritage of the culture of Assam.”

He also appreciated the team for taking up such initiatives which will really guide the youths to do better in life.

The program was then proceeded with a cultural programme performed on the melodious songs of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and Lata Mangeshkar performed by Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami, Dr. Jayashri Devi, Sanskriti Malakar and others.