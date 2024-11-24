Campaign to eradicate social evils’ held in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Nov 23: A block level awareness campaign to eradicate social evils’ ‘Drive against Superstition’ was organised by Aryabhatta Science Centre at Padum Pukhuri Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, a science-based awareness meeting was held which was chaired by the principal of the school Navneet Kumar Mishra.

The meeting was attended by senior teachers of Padum Pukhuri Higher Secondary School, Dilip Daimari, Haliram Basumatari, Atul Chandra Khakhlari, senior teachers of Howraghat Town Girls Higher Secondary School, Krishna Rajbanshi and Aryabhatta Science Center Karbi Anglong district coordinator Bhawananda Khakhlari.

The program was moderated by coordinator, Aryabhatta Science Centre, Howrah Zone, Praveen Nath.

Guests spoke about superstitions as how it affected society.

- Advertisement -

The winners of the science based drawing competition on superstition were awarded prizes.

Similar awareness programs were conducted at Howraghat Town Girls High School, Belguri Higher Secondary School, Okkereng Higher Secondary School and Kajechara ME School since October 26.