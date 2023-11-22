Cattle heads recovered from car in Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 21: In a recent incident in Sootea, an i20 car with registration number AS 02 AH 0403 met with an accident on NH 15 on Mornoi bridge near Sootea police station. The driver of the car fled the accident scene, leaving the car behind.

Upon inspection by the Sootea police, three cattle heads were found inside the car. The police team recovered the cattle heads and seized the car. It was revealed that the cow smugglers are using new techniques for cattle trading, often involving the theft of cows from household cowsheds.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing cattle smuggling, with smugglers adopting creative methods to evade authorities. The rise in cases of cattle and goat theft in the greater Naduar area is a growing concern for both law enforcement and local communities.