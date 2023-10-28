Celebration of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s silver jubilee and Ankiya Nat Samarooh commences in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 27: The first-ever Ankiya Nat Samarooh and the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Sisu, Yuba, and Matri’s Samaroh, organized by the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s Morigaon district committee, began today at Late Atul Chandra Deka’s Samannya Khetra, Morigaon Sadar Bihutoli. The event was inaugurated by the District Commissioner of Morigaon.

During the inaugural address, district commissioner Devashis Sarma highlighted the contributions of the saint Srimanta Sankardev in uniting society across different castes, creeds, and religions. He emphasized how the saint laid the foundation for a unified Assamese nation, promoting unity and cultural devotion through practices like Ankiya Nat and Bhaona.

The event commenced with the hoisting of the organization’s flag by Atul Ch. Das, the President of the Morigaon district committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, under the guidance of the reception committee’s president, Babul Bora. Distinguished guests at the meeting included Jogesh Tamuly, Chairman of MMB, Dr Puniram Patar, and Pradeep Kumar Bora, Morigaon District Advisors of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Harendra Bora, GS of the reception committee, Pratap Hazarika, senior reporter, Manuj Kumar Deoraja, Editor of Monikachan Barta-Alusoni, as well as other office bearers and devout individuals from the district. The celebration marks a significant cultural and spiritual event in Morigaon.