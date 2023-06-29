CEM Debolal Gorlosa grants financial aid to BPL students in Maibang

HT Correspondent

Haflong, June 28: CEM Debolal Gorlosa distributed a total amount of Rs 47,70,150 to the school managing committees of four schools during a program on financial assistance for students belonging to BPL families. The event took place at Dishru Cultural Club in Maibang. Cheques of financial assistance were handed over to the School Managing Committees of Sainja Valley High School, Ever Green High School, PVM High School, and Janaring Hindu Academy High School. The initiative aims to support one student from each BPL family in Maibang (E), Maibang (W), and Kalachand constituencies, enabling them to pursue their academic aspirations and achieve success. Out of the 325 students, 106 are from Sainja Valley High School, 48 from Ever Green High School, 51 from PVM High School, and 120 from Janaring Hindu Academy High School.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa recognised the importance of education for a brighter future and expressed his commitment to assisting students in completing their studies, overcoming challenges, and realising their career goals. He emphasised the value of education as a powerful tool for fostering social and moral values. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Ratan Jarambusa EM DHAC, Bijit Langthasa EM DHAC, Proben Thaosen (chairman, Maibang Municipal Board), presidents of the School Managing Committees, parents of the beneficiary students, student organisations, and members of the public and media.