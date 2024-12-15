CEM of BTR inaugurates academic building in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 14: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, inaugurated the newly constructed academic building for the Department of Botany at Kokrajhar Science College on Saturday.

The event was attended by faculty members, students, and local public representatives.

The state-of-the-art facility features advanced classrooms and modern laboratories, designed to enhance academic and research experiences for students.

During his speech, CEM Pramod Boro emphasised the BTC’s commitment to promoting quality education and improving infrastructure for students in the region. He noted that the new building will elevate the educational standards at Kokrajhar Science College, providing students with better learning opportunities and supporting their academic pursuits.

He also stated that the government of the Bodoland Territorial Region is dedicated to fostering sustainable development in various sectors, including education.

“I am delighted to inaugurate the newly built academic building for the Department of Botany at Kokrajhar Science College today. Equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, this new facility will significantly enhance our students’ learning experience and the educational standards of the college,” CEM Boro added.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Lawrence Islary, college principal Dr RN Sinha, faculty members, students, and dignitaries from the region, all of whom expressed optimism about the positive impact of the new facility on science education and research.