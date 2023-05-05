CEM Pramod Boro distributes Land Title Certificates in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR,MAY 4: A total 7144 land title certificates were ceremonially distributed among the villegers under Haltugaon and Kachugaon forest divisions in Kokrajhar district at a programme held at Patgaon HS School chool playground on Thursday.

The land title certificates were distributed among the 7144 beneficiaries which has been covered 25,500 bighas of land under Haltugaon and Kachugaon forest divisions under the Forest Right Act, 2006 those are living in the remote areas since long decades.

The programme was organised by district level committee of Kokrajhar district under the aegis of Forest & Environment department of Bodoland Territorial Region government.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, BTR executive member for Forest & Environment,Ranjit Basumatary, MLAs Lawrence Islary,Jiron Basumatary ceremonially distributed the land title certificates.

Notably,the beneficiaries are hailed from remote areas under Haltugaon and Kachugaon forest divisions in Kokrajhar district who are living at the remote villages since long decades, they have been offered land entitlement certificate after a thorough verification from circle officer and forest department officials of BTR government.

Most of the peoples, who have received the certificates, are hailing from Scheduled Tribe (Bodos). Peoples from all walks of life attended the distribution ceremony and hailed the initiatives to distribute the land entitle claimants.

The beneficiaries after receiving the certificates have expressed their gratitude and thanks to the concern authority and department officials for facilitating the certificate, said that it is a well gesture of rendering services and dedication for the the welfare and development among the citizens initiated by government of Bodoland Territorial Region.

CEM Boro said that the BTR government and state government are working for the welfare of common citizens in the state and accordingly it has been implementing the Forest Right Act, 2006 among the citizens of remote areas who are living at the forest areas since long years. He said that many hundred citizens are getting land entitlement certificate under the act. He said that today many thousand peoples from different villages under Haltugaon and Kachugaon forest divisions are given away certificates.

He informed that the BTR government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the indigenous people and is doing all round development that is necessary for their welfare.He also said that it is an efforts to protect and secure the rights of indigenous people under the Forest Right Act,2006 and subsequently distributed the land entitlement certificates.

” In keeping with our( BTR government) ongoing efforts to protect and secure the rights of indigenous people, today I am delighted to distribute Land Title Certificates under Forest Rights Act, 2006 to beneficiaries of Haltugaon & Kachugaon Forest Division in Kokrajhar. Our Govt is committed to safeguarding the interests of the indigenous people and is doing all that is necessary for their welfare”, Boro added.

BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary said that after thorough verifications of the beneficiaries,the land title certificates were distributed and land must be protected with multiple cultivation.He has urged citizens to plant saplings and build a green natural environment in the region.

Among others, BTR executive members Reoreoa Narzihary, Rakesh Brahma was also present.

