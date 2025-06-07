KAAC signs MoU for Northeast’s first biofuel refinery

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 6: In a major step toward green energy and sustainable development, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. to set up the first-ever biofuel refinery in Northeast India.

The proposed plant will be located in Karbi Anglong, placing the district at the heart of the region’s clean energy revolution.

The MoU was signed at the KAAC Secretariat in the presence of KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, other executive members, the Principal Secretary of KAAC, and officials from both KAAC and Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. Representing Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. were Raju Mitra, DGM (North-East), along with other company officials.

The refinery will utilise agricultural waste and organic biomass to produce eco-friendly biofuel. This initiative is expected to generate local employment opportunities, support farmers, and reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels—aligning with both environmental and economic development goals.

A unique feature of this partnership is the fuel price benefit for the public. Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. announced that petrol and diesel will be sold at Rs 2 less than the prevailing market price.

In a further boost to rural livelihoods, farmers supplying raw materials to the refinery will receive an additional Rs 5 per litre discount on fuel.