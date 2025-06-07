24.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 7, 2025
type here...

KAAC signs MoU for Northeast’s first biofuel refinery

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 6: In a major step toward green energy and sustainable development, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. to set up the first-ever biofuel refinery in Northeast India.

- Advertisement -

The proposed plant will be located in Karbi Anglong, placing the district at the heart of the region’s clean energy revolution.

Related Posts:

The MoU was signed at the KAAC Secretariat in the presence of KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, other executive members, the Principal Secretary of KAAC, and officials from both KAAC and Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. Representing Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. were Raju Mitra, DGM (North-East), along with other company officials.

The refinery will utilise agricultural waste and organic biomass to produce eco-friendly biofuel. This initiative is expected to generate local employment opportunities, support farmers, and reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels—aligning with both environmental and economic development goals.

A unique feature of this partnership is the fuel price benefit for the public. Goal Gas Pvt. Ltd. announced that petrol and diesel will be sold at Rs 2 less than the prevailing market price.

- Advertisement -

In a further boost to rural livelihoods, farmers supplying raw materials to the refinery will receive an additional Rs 5 per litre discount on fuel.

10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NECTAR launches organic agriculture project in Arunachal under PM-DevINE scheme

The Hills Times -
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon