Family of Assam woman killed in Meghalaya road mishap demands probe

GUWAHATI/ SHILLONG, June 6: Family of a 25-year-old Assam woman, killed in a road accident in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district earlier this week, demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident on Friday.

The woman, Namrata Bora, had succumbed to injuries sustained when the car she was travelling in from Shillong to Guwahati was hit by a vehicle while overtaking a stationary truck in the early hours on Wednesday.

Namrata’s father, who has been questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, has now demanded an investigation into the accident.

“I am in a very disturbed state of mind. My only plea is that she should get justice and I have full faith in the justice system. I request our chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to conduct a thorough inquiry,” he told reporters at his Golaghat residence after performing rituals in memory of Namrata.

He has already filed a complaint at the Dispur police station in Guwahati, demanding a probe into the incident.

Namrata, who worked in Guwahati, had purportedly gone on a drive towards Shillong with her friends in the early hours on Wednesday, but they decided to return midway.

Their car met with an accident in Shangbangla area of Ri Bhoi district while trying to overtake a stationary truck.

Namrata succumbed to her injuries at Nongpoh civil hospital, where she was taken, while the other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

As per Ri Bhoi police’s information on the day of the accident, there were six occupants in the car, including Namrata, when the accident happened at around 4.44 am on Wednesday.

However, a video later emerged on social media, purportedly taken inside the car, which accounted for five persons inside it, with the son of an Assam AIUDF MLA at the wheel.

Three of Namrata’s friends who were in the car have now claimed that it was the son of the MLA, also a common friend of theirs, who was driving the vehicle.

Meghalaya police could not be immediately reached for their reaction on the difference between the survivors’ media statements and initial police report. (PTI)

