Minister Pegu inaugurates 100 Day program in BTR 

KOKRAJHAR,MAY 4: Assam cabinet minister for Education,Dr Ranoj Pegu ceremonially inaugurated the 100-days with 150-targets of development programmes in the august presence of Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Chief executive member of BTR, Pramod Boro to make more ushering of sustainable development and welfare in Bodoland Territorial Region districts at a programme held at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar today.

The initiative was initiated by government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to make massive developmental activities with focusing actions on various welfare aspects which are included livelihood promotion & job creation, health & hygiene, infrastructure development, strengthening community institutions, public private partnership for development, social development and justice etc in Bodoland region.

The 100-days has been emphasizing for bringing healthy welfare and uplift with a special development acceleration drive for a peaceful,smart and green Bodoland in the region with targetting several fields which include 37 departments,three mission and two corporations.

Dr Pegu has lauded the government of Bodoland Territorial Region for initiating the steps to ensure welfare and development of the region.He is hopeful that the program carried out by BTR government will facilitate healthy development in days to come.

CEM Boro said the BTR government is working dedicatedly for all round development of the region and subsequently initiated the 100-days targetting 150 development program in Bodoland region.He said that the program will provide opportunities livelihood promotion as well infrastructure development strengthening in the region.

