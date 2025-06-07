No let up in Assam flood scene, over 5.6 lakh affected

GUWAHATI/MORIGAON/SILCHAR, June 6: The flood situation in Assam continued to be critical with over 5.6 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 16 districts, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The toll in this year’s floods and landslides stands at 21, with two more deaths reported on Thursday.

Wildlife has also been affected with nearly 70 per cent of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district facing inundation, an official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 18 districts of the state for Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting the Barak Valley for the second day this week to take stock of the situation, with three districts of this southern part of the state among the worst affected.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 57 revenue circles and 1,406 villages in 16 districts are under flood waters, affecting 5,61,644 people.

More than 41,000 displaced people are taking shelter in 175 relief camps, while another 210 relief distribution centres are also operational, it said.

The SDRF has been conducting evacuation operations in Sribhumi district since morning, ASDMA said.

The bulletin said 3,348 people in two districts remained affected by “urban flood”.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been severely affected by waters of Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers, the official said.

The floods have forced rhinos and other wildlife to seek higher ground for shelter. The forest department has taken measures to protect the animals, including providing food and ensuring that poachers do not take advantage of the situation, he said.

Patrolling in the sanctuary, particularly at night, has been increased and boats are being used to monitor forest camps, he said.

Some departmental elephants have been relocated to Burha Mayong hills to ensure their safety due to the rising floodwaters, the official said.

The rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Kohora have inundated vast tracts of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, another official had said on Thursday.

Himanta visits Barak Valley: Meanwhile, visiting flood-affected Barak valley districts for the second time within four days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday assured of timely rehabilitation grant to the people.

He said damaged infrastructure, like roads, will be repaired before Durga Puja festivities.

Addressing a press conference at Sribhumi after visiting relief camps in neighbouring Hailakandi district, Sarma said, “The problems due to floods will be there till July or so. I will again come before the Durga Puja and ensure that roads and other damaged infrastructure will be repaired.”

He said the damage caused by the floods are being compiled and as soon as water recedes, help will be provided as per norms.

“The deputy commissioners will make a thorough assessment. Last year, we had provided proper rehabilitation grants and will provide it this year also,” Sarma added.

He said during interaction with the people at the relief camps, they said there was no problem in the camps but expressed concern over the loss of household goods like utensils, clothes, etc.

Sarma visited relief camps in Sribhumi later in the day and interacted with the displaced people.

In a series of posts on X earlier, Sarma said he visited two relief camps in Kalinagar and Panchgram in Hailakandi district.

He interacted with the people and sought their feedback on the facilities provided in the camps.

He assured of providing all necessary facilities, including overseeing any health requirements.

The chief minister requested all affected to share their bank details and other information so relief can be quickly disbursed.

