17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates boys hostel in Bijni 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 21: Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro inaugurated the newly constructed boys hostel of the North East Military school at Howargaon-Charagaon, Bijni in Chirang on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the boys hostel was constructed under the CSR initiative of NRL to facilitate home away from home for the students of the school.

Related Posts:

He was joined by Lok Sabha MP, Joyanta Basumatary, BTR executive member, Dhananjay Basumatary, NRL CGM (HR & Legal) Kajal Saikia, and a host of distinguished dignitaries.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has hailed the initiative of NRL authority for initiating the venture. He said that the students of the school will be grateful to have hostel facilities.

“I’m delighted to inaugurate the newly built Boys Hostel of the North East Military School in Howargaon-Charagaon in Bijni today. It was built through the CSR initiative of NRL, the boys hostel will be a home away from home for the students of the school. The BTR government has been rendering services towards the welfare and upliftmeent of the society since it’s inception in BTR “, CEM Boro said.

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Right to Public Services review meeting in Sonitpur

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers