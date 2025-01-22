CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates boys hostel in Bijni 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 21: Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro inaugurated the newly constructed boys hostel of the North East Military school at Howargaon-Charagaon, Bijni in Chirang on Tuesday.

Notably, the boys hostel was constructed under the CSR initiative of NRL to facilitate home away from home for the students of the school.

He was joined by Lok Sabha MP, Joyanta Basumatary, BTR executive member, Dhananjay Basumatary, NRL CGM (HR & Legal) Kajal Saikia, and a host of distinguished dignitaries.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has hailed the initiative of NRL authority for initiating the venture. He said that the students of the school will be grateful to have hostel facilities.

“I’m delighted to inaugurate the newly built Boys Hostel of the North East Military School in Howargaon-Charagaon in Bijni today. It was built through the CSR initiative of NRL, the boys hostel will be a home away from home for the students of the school. The BTR government has been rendering services towards the welfare and upliftmeent of the society since it’s inception in BTR “, CEM Boro said.