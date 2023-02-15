CEM Pramod Boro lays Laikhuta at Bodoland University

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 14: Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro laid the Gahai-Khuntha (Laikhuta) for holding the first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival (BIKF) on Tuesday at Bodoland University complex, Debargaon in Kokrajhar.

Notably, the festival will begin from February 27 and will continue till March 2 and is being organised by Organising Committee, under the aegis of government of Bodoland Territorial Region to create, foster and promote knowledge exchange, solution sharing, partnership building for social development priorities and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in Bodoland region.

Boro laid the Laikhuta in an august presence of well attended gathering, students and facilities of Bodoland University.

The organising committee members, officials of Bodoland Territorial Region government and Bodoland University faculties are busy in preparation and arrangements to host the festival in a grand manner.

The festival has been emphasising for bringing up healthy welfare and integration as well promoting the exchange of knowledge among the citizens across the globe.

Necessary preparation and arrangements for the event has got underway to meet a smooth success with various colourful programmes.

Boro also held a meeting with college principals of Bodoland Territorial Region regarding preparations and planning for the upcoming Bodoland International Knowledge Festival held at Bodoland University, Debargaon in Kokrajhar.

Many research scholars, knowledge experts, social thinkers, educationists representing different world countries including Germany, Mexico are so far confirmed for their participation in the event.

CEM Boro while briefing the media persons said that the knowledge festival is starting on February 27 in Kokrajhar which is emphasising on exchange of knowledge among the citizens.

He informed that till date more than 30 scholars from different world countries have confirmed their participation in the festival.

Boro has expressed his hope that the upcoming knowledge festival is a grand success with huge participation as well as cooperation from different corners of the region.

“It is a happy moment to lay Gahai Khuntha (Laikhuta) for the first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival in an august ceremony being held at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar. The festival aims to create, foster and promote knowledge exchange, solution sharing, partnership building for social development priorities in Bodoland region,” Boro added.

Speaker of Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) Katiram Boro, BTR executive members – Dr Nilut Swargiary, Wilson Hasda, Arup Kumar Dey were present in the event.