CEM Ronghang reviews ration card distribution plans

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: A key review meeting on the constituency-wise launch of Ration Card distribution was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Arboretum Centre in Diphu.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, and was attended by Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, Diphu MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, Executive Members of the Council, and departmental officials.

The meeting was convened to take stock of the preparations for launching Ration Card distribution and to address ongoing public grievances related to food supply in the region.

During the discussions, CEM Ronghang instructed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure timely and uninterrupted distribution of essential commodities including rice, dal, sugar, and salt to all Ration Card beneficiaries.

He emphasised that no eligible household should be left out and called for better coordination among field-level officers to streamline the delivery process.

- Advertisement -

The CEM also underlined the importance of transparency and accountability in the implementation of welfare schemes, especially in ensuring that food grains and other essentials reach the intended beneficiaries without delay or irregularity.

The meeting marks an important step toward strengthening the public distribution system across the district and reflects the KAAC leadership’s continued commitment to addressing the basic needs of its people efficiently.