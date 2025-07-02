28.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
type here...

CEM Ronghang reviews ration card distribution plans

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: A key review meeting on the constituency-wise launch of Ration Card distribution was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Arboretum Centre in Diphu.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, and was attended by Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, Diphu MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, Executive Members of the Council, and departmental officials.

Related Posts:

The meeting was convened to take stock of the preparations for launching Ration Card distribution and to address ongoing public grievances related to food supply in the region.

During the discussions, CEM Ronghang instructed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure timely and uninterrupted distribution of essential commodities including rice, dal, sugar, and salt to all Ration Card beneficiaries.

He emphasised that no eligible household should be left out and called for better coordination among field-level officers to streamline the delivery process.

- Advertisement -

The CEM also underlined the importance of transparency and accountability in the implementation of welfare schemes, especially in ensuring that food grains and other essentials reach the intended beneficiaries without delay or irregularity.

The meeting marks an important step toward strengthening the public distribution system across the district and reflects the KAAC leadership’s continued commitment to addressing the basic needs of its people efficiently.

8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India