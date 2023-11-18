Karbi Anglong District Marks 72nd Foundation Day With Colorful Celebrations

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 17: Karbi Anglong district celebrated its 72nd foundation day with a day long programme at Longnit High School Playground, also known as Batchen Aklam.

The celebration headed by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) was a colourful and vibrant and also coincided with ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ of Singhason Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency.

Taking part in the celebration, deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, who is also the MLA of Bokajan, said the district has progressed since its inception.

“The Karbi Anglong we see now is not the Karbi Anglong before. There are many changes and development going on at a fast pace. Under the leadership of chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang development has been carried out. He has been able to bring State and central sponsored schemes for the district,” said Dr. Momin said.

He also expressed hope that under CEM Ronghang, Karbi Anglong will be at par with other developed districts of Assam.

CEM in his speech said it is a red letter day for the people of Karbi Anglong. The celebration also coincided with the Unity, Victory and Prosperity rally to highlight the welfare schemes implemented in Sighason.

“As we celebrated the foundation of Karbi Anglong we need to remember the selfless contribution made by former leaders Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) president of Karbi Adorbar (KA) and general secretary, Semson Sing Ingti and leaders like Harsing Engti, Soi Soi Terang, Nihang Rongphar, Nihang Tokbi, Moniram Langneh, Raidang Engti and others under Karbi Adorbar who strive for creation of Mikir Hills district now Karbi Anglong. It is due to their effort that the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills district now Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong was formed on this day of November 17, 1951. It is because of their sacrifice that we have our own district today,” CEM added.

He also said that in 1970 the Mikir Hills district became a full-fledged district and was renamed as ‘Karbi Anglong District’ w.e.f. 14th October, 1976, and since then it has been enjoying autonomy under the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The CEM also said that good leaders should come up to lead the district, adding, “Education should be more developed so that more doctors, engineers, academicians, ACS and IAS officers, bureaucrats come up”.

He further announced that the 75th KAAC foundation day (diamond jubilee) will be celebrated in grandeur by inviting President, Prime Minister and chief minister of Assam. The celebration will be at Taralangso here.

The CEM stated that all tribes and communities are living peacefully, respecting each other’s culture and religion and urged them to cooperate in making Karbi Anglong as one of the developing districts in India.

On the occasion the village council certificates were given to the Karbi traditional village headmen. Altogether 172 village headmen received the certificates. A book on Karbi Anglong history, KAAC constitution book and Karbi customary law book were also distributed to the Karbi traditional village headmen.

Agriculture seeds and tools were also distributed.

Earlier in the day the CEM inaugurated hongpharla courtyard of Sarkari Goanburas constructed under MAC development funds. Other development schemes were also inaugurated. Each hongpharla was constructed with an amount of Rs 10 lakhs under MAC Development funds.

The celebration was also graced by MLAs Rupsing Teron, Bidyasing Engleng, Dorsing Ronghang and chairman, KAAC Raju Tisso and deputy chairman, Ajit Dey including EMs and MACs. The welcome address was delivered by principal secretary, KAAC Mukul Kumar Saikia.

The CEM also inaugurated the office of the Karbi Students Association (KSA) at Longnit, under Singhason Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Constituency.

MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidya Sing Engleng; EMs of KAAC, Amarsing Tisso; president of KSA, Mirjeng Kro; general secretary of KSA, George Timung and others were present on the occasion.