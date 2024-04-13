CEM Tuliram Ronghang receives show cause notice

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 12: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, has issued a show cause notice to chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Thursday for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the electioneering process for the upcoming second phase of parliamentary elections in Assam on April 26. The notice was issued to the CEM following a complaint filed by Longkiri Timung, a resident of Rongmongve, Ward No 4, Diphu, Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The CEO’s letter addressed to CEM Tuliram Ronghang stated that the chief electoral officer of Assam, had received complaints from Longkiri Timung regarding the alleged violation of the MCC by using a beacon-fitted car bearing registration number AS09J 0007 for electioneering purposes.

The complainant alleges that the executive members (EMs) and chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) are using official vehicles, which is a violation of MCC guidelines.

The show cause notice stated, “On prima facie scrutiny of the complaint and statements made therein, it appears that the complaint has merit and the misuse of official machinery is a violation of the MCC guidelines. Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC should not be taken against you.”

It further stated that in the event of no response from the CEM within 48 hours, i.e., before 5 pm on April 13, 2024, it will be presumed that the CEM has nothing to say in the matter, and necessary action will be initiated by the CEO without making any further reference.